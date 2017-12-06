Beyoncé Places a Sparkly Spin on the Classic LBD at Sports Illustrated Award Show

Colin Kaepernick may have been the man of the evening at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards Tuesday night, but Beyoncé stole the show, as she took to the stage to surprise the NFL star with the magazine’s Muhammad Ali Legacy honor.

"It feels so good to be here on such a special night of appreciation,” the “Lemonade” songstress said, addressing the cheering crowd.

Sports Illustrated/Twitter

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Looking statuesque in a long-sleeve black minidress with sparkly silver stripes, and complemented by glittering chandelier earrings and strappy heels, the Grammy Award-winning musician honored the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“Thank you, Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice," the 36-year-old singer said, sporting a natural glow and a half-up, half-down hairstyle for her special appearance.

As she presented the star with the prestigious award, which recognizes an athlete who has used his or her platform for change, Bey explained: “Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The “Flawless” hitmaker concluded: "We're still waiting for the world to catch up...His message is solely focused on social injustice for historically disenfranchised people. Let's not get that mistaken."

'With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people'@Kaepernick7 receives SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy award #Sportsperson https://t.co/3wqaUVYZnf pic.twitter.com/dKJNX0d8vi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2017

It has been a busy year for the athlete. After making headlines and inspiring others to follow in his lead with his refusal to stand for the national anthem in protest against police brutality, Kaepernick was recently recognized by GQ as Citizen of the Year and was awarded ACLU’s honor for Courageous Advocate earlier this week.

Congrats, Colin!