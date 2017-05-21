Here's What Happened at Beyoncé's Star-Studded Push Party

Brad Barket/Getty Images
May 21, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Baby showers are so last season. This year, it's all about the push parties, and Beyoncé is setting the bar high.

The 35-year-old singer had an epic bash—called the "Carter Push Party"—to celebrate her twins yesterday, and everything from the decorations to the all-star attendees was on point. The African-themed event was held at a private residence in Beverly Hills, and all of Queen Bey's closest friends came wearing their best African-inspired garb.

Some of the A-list attendees included former Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, as well as La La Anthony, Serena Williams (who's also expecting!), and of course, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles.

Knowles shared a few videos from the star-studded event, and we're loving the bright, festive decor. Under one clip, she wrote, "All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party!"

As for mom-to-be Beyoncé, word is that she was wearing a bump-revealing African outfit and sporting henna tattoos across her stomach. We're keeping an eye out for pics, as she undeniably slayed.

This epic bash means Beyoncé's due date is coming up, and we can't wait to meet the new additions to the Carter family.

