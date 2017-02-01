Beyoncé Is Pregnant with Twins—and We Headed Straight to Twitter for Reactions

James Devaney/GC Images
February 1, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

The year has been redeemed, all thanks to the power of Bey.

If you were alive on Feb. 1, 2017, chances are you heard the news that shook the world and broke the internet: BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT. WITH TWINS

A bit before 2 p.m. ET, Beyoncé took to Instagram, writing: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

Jay Z and Queen Bey’s family “will be growing by two” and it feels like it’s our birthday and Christmas rolled into one glorious Wednesday afternoon. There will be two more Bey-offspring out there, working together to run the world—what more could we ever want?

Some of us were even able to overcome the initial shock/joy/excitement/flood of tears long enough to react on social media.

Here are our favorite responses to the game-changing, history-making news.

 

