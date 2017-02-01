Beyoncé Is Pregnant with Twins—and We Headed Straight to Twitter for Reactions

The year has been redeemed, all thanks to the power of Bey.

If you were alive on Feb. 1, 2017, chances are you heard the news that shook the world and broke the internet: BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT. WITH TWINS.

A bit before 2 p.m. ET, Beyoncé took to Instagram, writing: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

Jay Z and Queen Bey’s family “will be growing by two” and it feels like it’s our birthday and Christmas rolled into one glorious Wednesday afternoon. There will be two more Bey-offspring out there, working together to run the world—what more could we ever want?

Some of us were even able to overcome the initial shock/joy/excitement/flood of tears long enough to react on social media.

Here are our favorite responses to the game-changing, history-making news.

i'd like to think that the day after election day Beyoncé was like "jay we gotta do this" — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT AGAIN AND HAVING TWINS BLUE IS GONNA BE A BIG SISTER pic.twitter.com/Lkm9VL00vK — Jawn Valjawn (@jackiepayton) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé pregnant with twins really does prove that 1+1=2 — actor out of work (@derllad) February 1, 2017

Donald trump:"make America great again"

Beyoncé:"okay" *becomes pregnant with twins* — puta (@KATNlSSLAWRENCE) February 1, 2017

GIRLL BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/oSarXoDmQj — JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) February 1, 2017

you vs the guy she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/R7yLhljijc — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé: I can't just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I'm beyond that. Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 1, 2017