Beyoncé’s Post-Baby Abs Are Truly a Sight to Behold

Beyoncé gave birth to twins this past summer, and she’s already got her taut abdomen back in “formation.” The singer posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram Thursday morning of her latest look, and her post-baby abs are a sight to behold.

Queen Bey looked flawless in an off-the-shoulder white crop top with long statement sleeves paired with curve-hugging black flare Chiara Boni La Petite Robe pants ($395; saksfifthavenue.com) and what looks like a tan girdle that laced up the back. She paired the ab-baring look with a blush pink purse, black patent platform pumps, and layered gold necklaces. The Lemonade singer wore her hair in bouncy curls and polished off the look with a pink lip gloss.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé released an inspiring video in honor of International Day of the Girl set to her song, “Freedom.” The clip features girls around the world dancing and lip syncing to the anthem as statistics flash around them. “Every five minutes a girl dies of violence. One in four girls gets married as a child. 71 percent of human trafficking victims are female. 63 million girls have undergone female genital mutilation. 130 million girls are out of school. Girls are twice as likely to become infected with HIV,” the video reads.

"If we work together we can achieve the global goals by 2030, end all forms of violence against girls, put all girls in school, end the aids epidemic, end child marriage," the video reads.

Queen Bey is looking good and doing good too.