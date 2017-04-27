Beyoncé Orders off a Menu, Starts a Hilarious Twitter Meme

April 27, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
BY: Meghan Overdeep

Beyoncé, she's just like us!

Just kidding, she's definitely not, which is exactly why fans lost it when they saw a photo of the singer ordering food from a paper menu just like we mortals do.

The pic of Queen Bey, which was part of a series taken during an intimate dinner party with friends and family, shows the expectant superstar speaking with a server about meal options. It's so fabulous, yet so normal—basically, the Internet had no choice but to turn it into a meme.

Twitter users, in particular, had a field day with the 'gram. Fans from all over rushed to provide their own hilarious takes on what Bey might be saying to the waitress in 140 characters or less. From lemonade nods to jokes about eating for three, see below for some of the funniest tweets:

https://twitter.com/Keelectric_Lady/status/857427194569732096

https://twitter.com/HolyAlejandro/status/857400056692998145

https://twitter.com/synewaive/status/857420476351524865

https://twitter.com/thetrillgent/status/857367861848924161

https://twitter.com/sawngbyrd28/status/857395210040598528

https://twitter.com/_KingBlack90/status/857404418840563713

https://twitter.com/animalfriespls/status/857425061590048773

