Beyoncé Has a New Tattoo and Fans Think It's a Tribute to Blue Ivy and the Twins

Beyoncé and Jay-Z headed to Bruno Mars’s N.Y.C. concert on Wednesday and while we’re very much into her head-to-toe Valentino look, she may have low-key dropped some news on Instagram.

In a stream of posts from her night out, the singer shared an image of her clutching onto Jay-Z’s gold chains. Some fans were quick to praise her purple nail color, even suggesting it’s possibly OPI’s “Mod About You” in the comments. Good eye, folks!

But perhaps most important, certain fans think Queen Bey not only got a new tattoo but did so to honor her children. If you look closely, you’ll see three freshly inked dots on her finger. Some eagle-eyed Instagrammers who commented think each dot represents one of her three kids: 5-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Earlier this month, fans speculated that the singer and Jay-Z’s relationship was on the rocks because she seems to have covered up their matching “IV” tattoos with what appears to be a “4” in a shot in the below 'gram.

Regardless, we love her new ink.