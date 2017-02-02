Beyoncé Dropped an Entire Album of New Maternity Photos

Is there any better way to wake up than with some news from Beyoncé? The Queen of the Beyhive and arguably all of our hearts is still basking in the glow of her pregnancy. And luckily for us, she plans to take us along for the ride. At least for now!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

After dropping the bomb that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins in an epic Instagram post (above), the star released an entire maternity photo shoot on her website. And once again, the Internet is in a frenzy. We're not even certain why we thought there was only one to begin with!

Beautifully titled "I Have Three Hearts," the stunning images truly do go there—with a couple of nude shots of the mother-to-be, reminiscent of Sandro Botticelli's iconic painting The Birth of Venus.

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

LOVE. @beyonce #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahinc #lovemyjob #hairstylist A photo posted by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:00am PST

There are also some ridiculously cute photos with big sister-to-be Blue Ivy.

LOVE @beyonce #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahinc #hairstylist A photo posted by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:13am PST

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

And then the Lemonade singer goes underwater.

💐 A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:55am PST

See all the stunning photo shoot images on her site here. We cannot wait to see what Beyoncé has in store for us next. Maybe tomorrow?