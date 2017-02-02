Beyoncé Dropped an Entire Album of New Maternity Photos

Beyoncé Dropped an Entire Album of New Maternity Photos
James Devaney/GC Images
February 2, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

Is there any better way to wake up than with some news from Beyoncé? The Queen of the Beyhive and arguably all of our hearts is still basking in the glow of her pregnancy. And luckily for us, she plans to take us along for the ride. At least for now!

After dropping the bomb that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins in an epic Instagram post (above), the star released an entire maternity photo shoot on her website. And once again, the Internet is in a frenzy. We're not even certain why we thought there was only one to begin with!

Beautifully titled "I Have Three Hearts," the stunning images truly do go there—with a couple of nude shots of the mother-to-be, reminiscent of Sandro Botticelli's iconic painting The Birth of Venus.

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

There are also some ridiculously cute photos with big sister-to-be Blue Ivy.

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

And then the Lemonade singer goes underwater.

See all the stunning photo shoot images on her site here. We cannot wait to see what Beyoncé has in store for us next. Maybe tomorrow?

