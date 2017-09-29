Beyoncé Releases a New Version of "Mi Gente" to Help Hurricane Relief

Queen Bey is at it again. The "Lemonade" singer is giving back in a big way to to help those who are suffering in the wake of the catastrophic natural disasters that hit Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Caribbean. To do so, she's teamed up with J. Balvin and Willy William for a new version of the song "Mi Gente."

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts," Beyoncé announced on Instagram in a series of three posts, which shows the star dressed in bright colors representative of the countries she's aiding.

On her website, she reiterated her message, encouraging fans to help these countries and sharing links to where they could donate funds. "We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world. There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most," she wrote.

Head to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts to see where you can donate, and watch the song above! If you love it, be sure to purchase it when it becomes available on iTunes and other streaming websites.