Beyoncé Rewrites the Maternity Style Rulebook with a Casual-Cool Look

Like all things Beyoncé, the Queen’s maternity style is ***flawless.

The superstar and feminist icon stepped out in Beverly Hills with her squad (read: her assistant and bodyguard) on Friday to log some quality shopping time.

Still rocking the pin-straight waist-grazing locks and center part she showed off at the Grammys on Sunday, Bey dressed down her world-famous bump in an oversize Virgil Abloh Off-White graphic tee (shop a similar Off-White design here), the hem of a patterned knife-pleat miniskirt just visible beneath. The expectant mother contrasted her black-on-black ensemble with a set of fresh white sneakers and accessorized with an collection of rings, a gold necklace, and round-lensed shades.

As Queen Bey strolled, sandwiched between members of her crew, she cradled her growing baby bump with one hand. We can’t help but wonder if one of the twins was kicking—or more likely, dancing.

Until our elusive Queen's next public appearance ...