This Is How Beyoncé Styled Her Baby Bump to Sit Courtside with Jay Z and Blue Ivy

This Is How Beyoncé Styled Her Baby Bump to Sit Courtside with Jay Z and Blue Ivy
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Shop This Post
February 20, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Sunday's NBA All-Star Game might have been the biggest night in basketball, but all eyes were on music superstar Beyoncé, who sat front and center at the New Orleans, La. sporting event with her husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

The 35-year-old, who recently revealed that she is expecting twins, continues to re-define maternity style with her too-cool street style looks, and Sunday's ensemble was no different, with the "Lemonade" hit-maker choosing to dress her baby bump in a casual white T-shirt paired with ripped jeans, black stilettos, and an intricately detailed red-and-white kimono-style jacket trimmed in purple fur along the hood. Nude makeup and loose, middle-parted waves accentuated the expectant mother's glowing complexion.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty

VIDEO: Check Out Beyoncé's Elaborate Grammys Look - How About That Baby Bump?

While Bey's rapper hubby dressed down for the occasion in a maroon hoodie, white V-neck tee, black jeans, and white kicks, 5-year-old Blue Ivy showed she definitely takes after her mama with a chic lime green dress, which she paired with a blue jean jacket and classic black chucks.

Theo Wargo/Getty

RELATED: Beyoncé Rewrites the Maternity Style Rulebook with a Casual-Cool Look

Leave it to the Carters to bring plenty of cool style to any event!

The Latest in Video

'Love Actually' Is Returning as a Mini Sequel
See More Videos

More Celebrity Moms

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity Moms

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top