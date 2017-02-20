This Is How Beyoncé Styled Her Baby Bump to Sit Courtside with Jay Z and Blue Ivy

Sunday's NBA All-Star Game might have been the biggest night in basketball, but all eyes were on music superstar Beyoncé, who sat front and center at the New Orleans, La. sporting event with her husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

The 35-year-old, who recently revealed that she is expecting twins, continues to re-define maternity style with her too-cool street style looks, and Sunday's ensemble was no different, with the "Lemonade" hit-maker choosing to dress her baby bump in a casual white T-shirt paired with ripped jeans, black stilettos, and an intricately detailed red-and-white kimono-style jacket trimmed in purple fur along the hood. Nude makeup and loose, middle-parted waves accentuated the expectant mother's glowing complexion.

While Bey's rapper hubby dressed down for the occasion in a maroon hoodie, white V-neck tee, black jeans, and white kicks, 5-year-old Blue Ivy showed she definitely takes after her mama with a chic lime green dress, which she paired with a blue jean jacket and classic black chucks.

