Beyoncé Slays the Maternity Style Game in a Ravishing Red Gown

Is this her sexiest pregnancy moment yet?

Beyoncé took to Instagram today to share a series of images that feature her wearing a plunging red gown, and the expectant singer looks as gorgeous as ever. The superstar shows off her growing baby bump in the flowing crepe Halston Heritage design, which highlighted her signature curves. She topped the dress off with equally dazzling accessories that included bejeweled statement earrings, black and gold velvet platform heels, and a tassel-adorned black bag. Even better? She finished the entire ensemble by styling her long strands in braids and adding a deep red lip color to her perfect pout that we want to copy, stat. Talk about ravishing.

The "Formation" crooner attends an intimate dinner with family and friends in the snaps, including her husband Jay Z, DJ Khaled, and more.

Beyoncé is definitely our kind of lady in red.

