Beyoncé Wears Five Different Lil' Kim Costumes for Halloween 

Jennifer Davis
Nov 03, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

Bow down to Queen Bey because she slayed Halloween. The holiday may have come and gone, but on Friday evening, Beyoncé blessed us by sharing that she wore not one but five costumes—all in honor of Lil' Kim. 

The "Lemonade" singer took to her Instagram and her website, where she posted all of her different looks. "Halloween 2017: Lil’ Kim Appreciation. Hip Hop would not be the same without our original Queen B,” Beyoncé wrote on her site. Amen.

To fully appreciate how spot-on her costumes were, she posted side-by-sides of Lil' Kim's original ensembles, and the results truly are uncanny. If you're impressed, well, so is the hip-hop star. Lil' Kim reacted to seeing Beyoncé's costumes on Twitter, and she's understandably ecstatic. "I’m speechless and honored  #beyonce #lilkim #TookUsABeak #queenbee," she wrote along with a praying hands emoji. 

Not to be left out, Jay-Z also dressed up as a hip-hop legend. For Kelly Rowland's party, where Beyoncé debuted her look from Missy Elliott’s 1997 music video for “The Rain," Jay went as Biggie Smalls. 

The Carters definitely know how to do Halloween right.

 

