Beyoncé Shows Off a Lot of Leg in Sexy All Gold Look at Jay Z's Brooklyn Concert

As if we already didn't put Beyoncé on a pedestal, she goes ahead and dresses like a gold statue.
Today, the Lemonade singer shared photos from Jay Z's Brooklyn concert last month in Brooklyn, and not only does she look fabulous, she also posted a super sweet photo of the couple cuddling on a couch backstage. Basically a Beyoncé Instagram Holy Grail.
In the photos she shared, Beyoncé shows off her ensemble, and she's sparkling even without the KiraKira app. For the concert, she wore a leopard-print gold dress that featured a figure-hugging bodice, loose sleeves, and a sarong skirt that showed off a lot of leg. She finished off the rest of the look with huge multi-hoop earrings, delicate gold chains, rings on almost every finger, and coordinating open-toe sandals.
RELATED: Beyoncé Shut Down Production of Bïeryoncé, the Beer Inspired by Her
Being the ultimate cool girl that she is, she wore round oversize glasses inside in one of the Instagrams.
Mixed in with her outfit photos, she posted a black-and-white shot of her and Jay enjoying an intimate moment. Scroll to the second photo in the album below to see the sweet shot.