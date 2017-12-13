Beyoncé Shows Off a Lot of Leg in Sexy All Gold Look at Jay Z's Brooklyn Concert

As if we already didn't put Beyoncé on a pedestal, she goes ahead and dresses like a gold statue.

Today, the Lemonade singer shared photos from Jay Z's Brooklyn concert last month in Brooklyn, and not only does she look fabulous, she also posted a super sweet photo of the couple cuddling on a couch backstage. Basically a Beyoncé Instagram Holy Grail.

In the photos she shared, Beyoncé shows off her ensemble, and she's sparkling even without the KiraKira app. For the concert, she wore a leopard-print gold dress that featured a figure-hugging bodice, loose sleeves, and a sarong skirt that showed off a lot of leg. She finished off the rest of the look with huge multi-hoop earrings, delicate gold chains, rings on almost every finger, and coordinating open-toe sandals.

Being the ultimate cool girl that she is, she wore round oversize glasses inside in one of the Instagrams.

Mixed in with her outfit photos, she posted a black-and-white shot of her and Jay enjoying an intimate moment. Scroll to the second photo in the album below to see the sweet shot.

