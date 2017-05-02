For $300, Beyoncé Will Teach You How to Make Lemonade

For $300, Beyoncé Will Teach You How to Make<em> Lemonade</em>
May 2, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

As we all now know, Beyoncé is the queen of Lemonade, and now she wants to teach you how to make it yourself. No, she isn’t leading a master class in mixology. Instead, just days after the one-year anniversary of the album's debut, she’s releasing How to Make Lemonade, a collector’s edition box set, which can be yours for a cool $300.

The made-to-order box set includes a numbered coffee table book with 600+ pages of "never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade, and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments.” The book features a foreword by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and poetry by Warsan Shire, with Queen Bey’s lyrics interwoven throughout.

Also part of the set: a first-pressing of the double LP vinyl as well as audio and visual album downloads. How to Make Lemonade is available now for pre-order on Bey's website, with an estimated ship date in summer 2017.

Now we just need Beyoncé to host a cooking class and our lives will be complete.

