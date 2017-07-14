Beyoncé's Mom Clears Up Some Major Confusion About the Twins' Names

Beyoncé stunned the world on Friday when she unveiled a photo of her and Jay-Z’s 1-month-old twins.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the singer captioned an artful image of herself cradling the newborns against a floral altar.

Friday = made.

This post marks the first time the Carters have directly addressed the birth of their twins and their respective names.

Although the photo garnered a largely positive public response (“Yaaaas, queen,” etc.), many followers were quick to voice their confusion over the twins’ names.

https://twitter.com/kingsleyyy/status/885753197863682048 Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

Syntax, Bey, syntax.

The Queen’s Insta-famous mom, Tina Knowles (aka Ms. Tina Lawson), was quick to clear up the confusion. She re-grammed her daughter’s photo and added the caption: “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world. Proud grandma. Hello, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”

“Sir CARTER and Rumi CARTER.” That’s right, Bey and Jay didn’t further complicate their son’s already unusual name—Mr. Sir Carter Carter is a lot, even for music industry royalty.

Thank goodness, Grandma Tina is here to save the day.