33 of Beyoncé's Most Stylish Mommy-and-Me Moments in Honor of Her Birthday

The one and only Queen Bey turns 36 today, and she just keeps wowing us with her talent, bold #Flawless style, and big heart. Beyoncé's ability to inspire is hard to overstate—especially when she has no qualms about putting her fresh-faced, makeup-free self out for all the world to see.
Plus, fans simply can't get enough Bey and Jay! Whether it's on-stage or off-duty, the dynamo power couple's every move is watched by adoring fans around the world. The real star of the show, we must say, is their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who makes an occasional (but always fashionable!) cameo in mom's Instagram feed. And of course, we wouldn't forget Blue's best red carpet appearances this year, including her and Beyoncé's matching looks at this year's VMAs.
One thing's obvious: We're all still in crazy in love with Beyoncé! Celebrate the star's special day with some of her most stylish mommy-and-me moments.
