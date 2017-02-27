Behold: Beyoncé’s Treasure Trove of 2017 Maternity Looks

We’re crazy in love with Beyoncé’s 2017 maternity lookbook—I mean, they don’t call her the queen for nothing.
Bey’s collection of bump-baring outfits is giving us serious déjà vu. She killed the maternity style game back when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy in 2011-2012, and five years later … Look at that: still humbly destroying the competition.
Believe it or not, we’re still in month no. 1 of Beyoncé’s public second pregnancy—hopefully, we’ll have many Bey-tastic maternity looks to sustain us through the first half of 2017. Although, to be honest, it’s going to be pretty difficult to top what we’ve seen thus far—Headdresses! Sequins! $22,000 kimonos! OH. MY.
We salute you, you chart-topping goddess, you. Thank you for never failing to shock and delight the masses with your daring looks and unrivaled confidence.
Go forth, Bey, dress that bump to your heart’s content.
VIDEO: Laverne Cox Finally Met Her Queen, Beyoncé
Scroll below to see every one of Beyoncé’s public maternity looks.
-
1. February 12, 2017
The custom-made Peter Dundas gown Beyoncé wore during her Grammys performance combined the absolute best of the year’s most prominent trends: the color gold, beaded embroidery, and tasteful sheer paneling. Just when we thought the look had reached peak Bey-grade flawlessness, we noticed the gown’s beautiful meta touch: a beaded self-portrait woven atop her growing bump.
-
2. February 12, 2017
Though less overtly God-like than her first costume of the evening, Bey's curve-hugging, sparkly siren of a maternity gown suited music's most divine.
-
3. February 12, 2017
Beyoncé got her groove on at sister Solange’s Grammys after-party in this white Grecian gown with golden accents.
-
4. February 17, 2017
Bey dressed down her world-famous bump in an oversize Virgil Abloh Off-White graphic tee (shop a similar Off-White design here), the hem of a patterned knife-pleat miniskirt just visible beneath. The expectant mother contrasted her black-on-black ensemble with a pair of fresh white sneakers and accessorized with a collection of rings, a gold necklace, and round-lensed shades.
-
5. February 19, 2017
Bey sat front row at an NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, LA, wearing a pair of dramatically ripped skinny jeans, strappy stiletto sandals ($548; farfetch.com), a plain white tee, and the $21,945 Gucci kimono that was seen and appraised in every corner of the Internet.
-
6. February 19, 2017
Bey, swathed in a gray Monrow shirt dress ($112; saksfifthavenue.com) and "Formation"-style statement necklace (shop a similar piece here), enjoyed the Mardi Gras festivities from a private balcony in New Orleans.
-
7. February 25, 2017
Queen Bey made a surprise appearance at the Weinstein Company's pre-Oscars party in this understated teal bodycon dress and stunning bib necklace.