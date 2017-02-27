Behold: Beyoncé’s Treasure Trove of 2017 Maternity Looks

We’re crazy in love with Beyoncé’s 2017 maternity lookbook—I mean, they don’t call her the queen for nothing.

Bey’s collection of bump-baring outfits is giving us serious déjà vu. She killed the maternity style game back when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy in 2011-2012, and five years later … Look at that: still humbly destroying the competition.

Believe it or not, we’re still in month no. 1 of Beyoncé’s public second pregnancy—hopefully, we’ll have many Bey-tastic maternity looks to sustain us through the first half of 2017. Although, to be honest, it’s going to be pretty difficult to top what we’ve seen thus far—Headdresses! Sequins! $22,000 kimonos! OH. MY.

We salute you, you chart-topping goddess, you. Thank you for never failing to shock and delight the masses with your daring looks and unrivaled confidence.

Go forth, Bey, dress that bump to your heart’s content.

Scroll below to see every one of Beyoncé’s public maternity looks.