Beyoncé Officially Joins the Cast of The Lion King Reboot 

It's official! Beyoncé announced that she'll voice Nala in the live-action remake of The Lion King. The singer took to her official Facebook page to share the news along with a composite of the full cast, and she's definitely in good company.

As was previously confirmed, Atlanta actor Donald Glover will voice Simba in the reboot and James Earl Jones will return as Mufasa. Other notable cast members include, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Aflre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumba, and Billy Eichner as Timon.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Red Carpet Look = High-Key Glamour (also We’re Crying)

Back in March it was rumored that Beyoncé was at the top of director Jon Favreau's list to voice Nala, but as she was expecting twins Sir and Rumi, it was up in the air whether or not she wanted to take on the commitment. Thankfully for everyone, it's official, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

The only downside to this news is that we have to wait until summer 2019 to see The Lion King live-action in theaters. Is it too early to start a countdown?