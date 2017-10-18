Beyoncé Brought the Va-Va-Voom to Tidal's Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert

On Tuesday night, Beyoncé left her Beyhive buzzing with approval, as she put her best sartorial foot forward at the Tidal x Brooklyn benefit concert.

Winning major bombshell points in a daring ruched emerald green gown with a purple fur stole, the Houston, Texas native—who welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir in June—flaunted her incredible post-pregnancy figure while supporting the communities impacted by the recent hurricanes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

While rapper husband JAY-Z headed on-stage to entertain the crowd with hits, like the couple's iconic duet "03 Bonnie & Clyde," alongside fellow headliners Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez, the "Lemonade" songstress enjoyed a night off from the spotlight. But she still had the crowd's full attention in her flawless ensemble.

Her sultry emerald number hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places and showed off her toned gams, courtesy of a sexy thigh-high slit.

Statement gold and green earrings, a sparkly clutch, and bedazzled silver pumps put the glamorous finishing touches on the star's outfit, while a voluminous half-up hairstyle and smoky makeup added some serious drama to the event's red carpet.

Looking good, Bey!