Beyoncé and Jay Z Surprise Guests at Pre-Oscar Party    

The Oscars haven't even happened yet, but power-couple Beyoncé and Jay Z are already causing a frenzy. The musical duo, who rocked the world with their recent pregnancy announcement, surprised and delighted guests at The Weinstein Company's pre-Oscars party last night when they made an unplanned appearance.

Beyonce was positively glowing as she greeted guests at the event, which was held at the Montage Beverly Hills. She wore a form-fitting dark green dress with a stack of gem-encrusted bracelets and a statement necklace. The pop star, who recently revealed she is expecting twins, had her hair styled in loose waves around her shoulders for the surprise visit.

Hubby Jay Z opted for a sharp black suit with a black button-down shirt underneath for a dramatic monochromatic look. Even when they're making unscheduled appearances, this couple is dressed to the nines!

The Weinstein Company, run by Harvey Weinstein, hosted the pre-Oscars bash to celebrate the film Lion, which racked up an impressive six Oscar nominations. According to Page Six, the company is now working on a film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda's play "In the Heights," and Jay Z will be a producer for the musical.

Just another thing to look forward to from this amazing couple.