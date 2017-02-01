Ring the Alarm: Beyoncé Is Pregnant with Twins! See Her Bare Baby Bump

This is not a drill: Beyoncé is pregnant with not one, but TWO, babies on the way! Queen Bey announced that she and hubby Jay Z are expecting twins this year—by showing off her baby bump in lingerie, no less.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. –The Carters," the 35-year-old wrote alongside this shot of her already visible bump in lingerie.

The mom-to-be looks radiant in a burgundy scalloped Agent Provocateur bra ($130; net-a-porter.com), blue ruffled underwear, and a green veil, brightening up with a pop of pink on her lips. Bey posed on top of a throne of flowers, which is perfectly appropriate for the pregnant goddess that she is.

These will be babies number two and three for Beyoncé and Jay Z, as they have 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy at home. The power couple are no strangers to dramatic pregnancy announcements: They revealed that they were expecting Blue on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, where Beyoncé pulled back her sequined jacket during a performance of "Love on Top" to debut her baby bump.

We can't wait for the sure-to-be adorable new additions to the Carter family!