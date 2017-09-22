Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pile on the PDA During a Romantic Yacht Date

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are crazy in love, and they don't care who knows it.

On Thursday, the lovebirds looked more smitten than ever, as Bey shared photos of the pair enjoying a sweet late-summer make-out session aboard a yacht. A particularly loved-up image shows the "Empire State of Mind" rapper in a gray hoodie and white shorts, leaning in for an intimate smooch with his wife.

The "Lemonade" hitmaker, who recently gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, also posted several images of her musician husband watching the sunset, as well as a close-up look at her trendy ensemble of denim cut-off shorts and a ruffled black-and-white long-sleeve blouse. Bey went makeup-free for the outing, and she still looks #flawless from every angle.

Summer might be almost over, but this superstar couple refuses to cool down!