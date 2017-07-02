Beyoncé Had to Approve Every Song on JAY-Z's New Album

Queen Bey can go ahead and add "artist development" to her long list of skills. According to one of JAY-Z's producers, Beyoncé was extremely involved in the creation of her hubby's latest album, offering "genius-level" insights on the new tracks. We see you, Beyoncé!

Word of the pop queen's impressive skills comes from a New York Times interview with JAY-Z's producer No I.D. In the interview, No I.D. revealed that Beyoncé listened to every song on 4:44, helping the team drum up ideas and tackle obstacles.

"I always call Bey our de facto A&R," No I.D. told the source. "Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course she's genius-level with that."

The producer also explained that while JAY-Z didn't directly talk about Beyoncé's album Lemonade in the studio, it definitely influenced the final product.

"There's a difference in talking about it for the sake of response and for the sake of honesty and the truth," No I.D. said. "The truth needs to explain why you are the way you are, why you did what you did. We know what happened. We got it. But what were the circumstances that led to this and how do you feel about it?"

With all the careful thought and collaboration that went into 4:44, it's no wonder fans are going crazy for the new music.