Beyoncé Wears a Fierce Mini Just 1 Month After Having Twins

July 14, 2017 @ 4:30 PM
It’s Bey-day, guys.
Friday morning held the most glorious surprise for Beyoncé fans (aka living, breathing residents of Earth). We awoke to the first photo of the Carter fam’s two newest additions, Rumi and Sir.
The big reveal was enough to totally make our day/week, but Queen Bey (the master of surprise) wasn’t finished just yet.
On Friday afternoon, her majesty Queen Bey continued to slay her powerful return to Instagram by posting three additional photos from her Thursday evening date night with Jay-Z.
First, a close-up of the fiercest of them all (she woke up like dis, by the way). Slaying that direct eye-contact, Bey.
Next, Yoncé posted an adorable shot of her and her rap star hubby, Jay-Z. The pair stands in a garden in the sweet photo—Bey looks into her husband’s eyes, his back to the camera, a Kurt Cobain graphic affixed to his denim jacket, an arm slung around the chart-topping goddess’s waist.
For the finale, the 35-year-old dream girl posted a full-body photo of her date night look, which included a floral high-waisted pencil skirt, a plunging white blouse, bejeweled sandals, and a fabulous shearling handbag ($825; shopspring.com). She changed into a different pair of shoes before heading to an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A.
RELATED: Beyoncé Secretly Made Her Public Debut with JAY-Z Minutes Before Dropping the Pic of Her Twins
We know it’s cliché, but it bears repeating—she slayyyyyyyy.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Coinage, life, well spent, presented by Geico. With a combined net worth of $1 billion, Jay Z and Beyonce are one of the world's top power couples. According to Forbes, Queen B and Jay Z were the highest paid couple of 2016, raking in just over $107 million. Hold has been growing from being a teen hustling in Brooklyn to a bona fide business mogul. Here are just some of the many hats worn by the man who once famously rapped. I'm not a business, man. I'm a business man. Jay Z bought music streaming service, Tidal, for $56 million in 2015 and recently inked a deal with Sprint, now making Tidal worth $600 million. His company, Roc Nation, not only boasts some of the hottest names in music on it's roster, like Rihanna, Santigold, Shakira and more. But it's expanded into the sports arena, representing talent like, Miguel Cotto, Victor Cruz and Kevin Durant. Holmes' latest business venture. Arrive, aims to help startup businesses. The focus of the company is to nurture promising new companies. And we can't forget Queen B. Beyonce is a global brand. She might actually just be a black Bill Gates in the making. The queen of pop is not only wildly successful as an entertainer, but also a business woman. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, is a media and entertainment powerhouse. The company manages music artists, has produced motion pictures, television specials, and more. Beyonce also has a stake and title. Her athletic leisure clothing line, Ivy Park, can be found in TopShop, Nordstrom Nordstrom and Net-A-Porter. The collection sports everything form $30 baseball caps to $200 jackets. The feminist is also an investor in watermelon water. A start up makes up cold press watermelon water with a drop of lemon. The company led by female innovators also gives back by providing women living in poverty with Microloans. The star-studded couple definitely keep busy outside of their lucrative music careers, which is why they're not only music royalty, but business bosses. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.