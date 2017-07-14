Beyoncé Wears a Fierce Mini Just 1 Month After Having Twins

It’s Bey-day, guys.

Friday morning held the most glorious surprise for Beyoncé fans (aka living, breathing residents of Earth). We awoke to the first photo of the Carter fam’s two newest additions, Rumi and Sir.

The big reveal was enough to totally make our day/week, but Queen Bey (the master of surprise) wasn’t finished just yet.

On Friday afternoon, her majesty Queen Bey continued to slay her powerful return to Instagram by posting three additional photos from her Thursday evening date night with Jay-Z.

First, a close-up of the fiercest of them all (she woke up like dis, by the way). Slaying that direct eye-contact, Bey.

Next, Yoncé posted an adorable shot of her and her rap star hubby, Jay-Z. The pair stands in a garden in the sweet photo—Bey looks into her husband’s eyes, his back to the camera, a Kurt Cobain graphic affixed to his denim jacket, an arm slung around the chart-topping goddess’s waist.

For the finale, the 35-year-old dream girl posted a full-body photo of her date night look, which included a floral high-waisted pencil skirt, a plunging white blouse, bejeweled sandals, and a fabulous shearling handbag ($825; shopspring.com). She changed into a different pair of shoes before heading to an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A.

We know it’s cliché, but it bears repeating—she slayyyyyyyy.