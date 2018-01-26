Evidence That Beyoncé and Jay-Z Will Make Their First Appearance Post-Twins on Grammy Weekend

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z are indisputably music royalty, so it's only natural that they'd be front and center of the 2018 Grammys ... if they choose to attend.

The star couple has yet to announce their Grammys weekend plans, despite Jay-Z being the most nominated artist of the entire night with eight nominations, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Rap Album. The duo has laid low since welcoming their twins Rumi and Sir into the world last June, and this appearance would be their first official public outing together since.

People confirmed that Jay-Z won't perform at the ceremony, but what's giving us some hope for a Jay/Bey return to the spotlight, though, is the Grammys front row. According to E! News, the Grammys seating chart has already been set, and Madison Square Garden is prepped to host Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the very front row.

Additionally, an anonymous source told E! that Queen B has been preparing herself to attend the show.

"She has been going to SoulCycle almost every morning and working out extra hard to get ready," the source said. "She is also rehearsing on a sound stage several times a week. She is very focused when she is there and works extremely hard. There's been no sign of the kids visiting when she is rehearsing. It's all business."

The last—and most compelling—reason why they're likely to hit the red carpet during Grammy weekend is that Jay-Z is being honored specifically. On Saturday night, the Recording Academy will recognize Jay-Z with the 2018 Salute To Industry Icons Award at their annual pre-Grammy gala dinner.

Now, if only they'd bring the twins and Blue Ivy along.