Beyoncé and JAY-Z Go Hard at the Gym, According to Kelly Rowland

X
Shop This Post
BY: Faith Cummings
August 11, 2017 @ 8:30 AM

Beyoncé's post-baby exercise regimen is no joke.

On Thursday, BFF Kelly Rowland discussed the queen of the Beyhive's fitness routine at the True and the Rainbow Kingdom premiere in Los Angeles. "Everybody goes hard!" the former Destiny Child's member exclaimed about working out with Beyoncé and JAY-Z after they welcomed twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's a whole bunch of us who go and work out, and we have a really good time."

The crew's favorite way to work up a sweat? Cycling, obviously. After the trio hit the bikes at SoulCycle earlier this week, they definitely caused a stir. "SoulCycle is just this really incredible, mental workout that is just awesome," Rowland stated about the popular spot. And their favorite instructor there is none than other than Angela Davis. "She's incredible. She pushes you," Rowland revealed. "There's no one like her."

RELATED: Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Kelly Rowland Form the Coolest Workout Crew

Though, Bey is taking it slow with her workouts, we have a feeling that the ultimate diva will be back, shimmying on stage in her slinky dresses and sequined mini skirts soon. Keep up the good work, Beyoncé!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top