Beyoncé and Jay-Z Make Their First Official Public Appearance Together Since Welcoming Twins

It's officially Grammys weekend, and what better way to kick it off than with an appearance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z?

The star couple made their first official public appearance since welcoming their twins Rumi and Sir last June by attending Clive Davis's annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala on Saturday, where Jay-Z was honored with the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

The night was full of memorable performances that swayed between traditional Broadway stylings and modern hits, and Jennifer Hudson, Barry Manilow, Luis Fonsi, Gladys Knight, Khalid, Migos, and Alicia Keys brought their A-game while performing to an audience that also included Mariah Carey, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Diddy, Jamie Foxx, John Oliver, Pink, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, and others.

"I admire [Jay-Z's] persistence, his determination, the length of being able to reinvent himself with every single album. I hope that I can get to where he is at his age, not even that he's old, I mean he's still killing it," Logic told InStyle before hitting the stage to perform "1-800-273-8255," which is nominated for two Grammys this year. "When you think about it, he's one of the very few rock stars in hip hop who has made it this far. I see him as the Mick Jagger of rap."

The crowd was just as excited to see Beyoncé.

"I knew her back in the Destiny's Child days, so it would be fun to see her," Katie Couric said to InStyle. "I love her, she's a really great woman, great person, and she's got three babies now, that's what I'd be talking to her about."

That mood of the whole evening was similarly celebratory, particularly when Alicia Keys hit the stage for a 15 minute tribute of Jay-Z's hits that left the audience entranced.

Calling him "one of the greatest that's ever done it," Keys brought the house down.

Jay-Z seemed to feel the love. Upon accepting the award, he thanked Keys and the audience—and told the story of a time when he boycotted the Grammys entirely because he felt fellow rapper DMX had been snubbed.

“I didn’t come back until 2004 when a beautiful, young lady whom I love dearly had a solo album,” he admitted. “And I realized, man, art is super subjective and everyone is doing their best, and the Academy, they’re human like we are and they’re voting on things they like and it’s subjective.”

Looks like we owe Beyoncé a huge thank you.