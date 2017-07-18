Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins' Names Are Missing Something Major

July 18, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
Beyoncé spread confusion across the Beyhive on Friday when she posted the first photo of her 1-month-old twins, along with a confirmation of their names: “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” Rumi remained without a last name in the caption, leading fans to speculate whether Carter was both Sir’s last and middle name.
Grandma Tina quickly cleared up the confusion with an Instagram of her own, but one piece of the puzzle was still missing: middle names.
As it turns out, Rumi (who was born less than a minute ahead of her brother) and Sir are, indeed without middle names, according to E! News. When your name is Rumi or Sir Carter, you probably don’t need additional identification info, but we’re still a little surprised that Queen Bey and Jay didn’t spring for the extra touch of ID flair.
TMZ obtained the Carter fam’s newest additions' birth certificates, which show that the twins were born July 13 at 5:13 a.m at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Congrats again, Bey and Jay—we can’t wait for more Carter family details to surface!
