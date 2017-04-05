Beyoncé and Jay Z Pack on the PDA in New Photos from Grand Canyon Vacay

April 5, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Beyoncé celebrated her ninth wedding with Jay Z yesterday by blessing us all with a new version of her 2015 song, “Die with You” that came complete with music video chock-full of home video footage of her family, but the superstar wasn't done with the gifting quite yet.

The "Formation" singer shared a series of never-before-seen photos on her website today from the couple's anniversary trip to the Grand Canyon last year, and we can't get over how in-love the famous duo looks. The album is titled "Wedding Anniversary 2016 Grand Canyon, Arizona," and includes pictures of Queen Bey and her rapper beau taking a helicopter ride through the canyon, cuddling on the rocks, sharing smooches, drinking wine together, and just being general #couplegoals.

Beyonce and Jay Z at Grand Canyon
Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Even the adorable Blue Ivy was along for the trip, and dare we say she stole the show. In one image, the now 5-year-old holds her parents hands as they swing her in the air. The tot also shows off her sassy side in several other snaps, delivering serious style in a pair of shades and various sunhats.

Beyonce and Jay Z at Grand Canyon

This family could not get any cuter.

RELATED: Beyoncé Just Dropped a New Music Video Full of Family Footage

Check out all the photos from their trip on beyonce.com.

