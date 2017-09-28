Beyoncé Slays in Head-to-Toe Valentino at a Bruno Mars Concert with Blue Ivy and JAY-Z

Bruno Mars is looking for them girls with the big old hoops, and that's exactly what Beyoncé brought to the "Chunky" singer's recent concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While three-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi, held down the fort at home, Bey, her husband, JAY-Z, and their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy enjoyed the coolest family outing on Saturday night. The mother of three finally got around to sharing photos from the concert on Wednesday, with a series of snaps that show her looking flawless in head-to-toe Valentino, including a fresh-off-the-runway dress from the designer's resort 2018 collection.

Queen Bey accessorized her red pin-striped hooded dress with a matching handbag, red-and-white Valentino heels, and a glittery diamond necklace. Although she skipped the Daisy Dukes, Beyoncé paid homage to Mars's lyrics with an oversized pair of personalized "Chunky" hoop earrings.

The pop star's family reportedly enjoyed the show from the front row, and a source told People that Blue "was dancing around the whole night."

Family. Goals.