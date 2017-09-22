Beyoncé's Latest Instagram Will Make You Want to Wear Blue Lipstick

When Beyoncé shares an outfit on Instagram, she goes all out, and tonight's string of posts is no different. The pop star took to the social media platform to show off a fierce look in a series of three collage photos, and she definitely is channeling her inner Sasha Fierce.

In the pics, Beyoncé wears high-waisted shorts and a long-sleeve ruffled scoop neck shirt with full sleeves. She accessorized the dramatic look black stilettos, an ankle bracelet, dark shades, statement earrings, and a trendy round handbag. But it wasn't just her fashion choices that made this look Insta-worthy. The "Lemonade" singer's beauty look was on-point too.

Beyoncé not only wore her hair in a fun side ponytail but she also went for blue lip. Yes, she tried out blue lipstick. In typical Beyoncé fashion, she totally pulled it off, proving that the bold makeup choice can work off the runway.

Way to go, Queen Bey. You look amazing, as per usual.