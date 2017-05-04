Beyoncé Slays in a "Preggers" Tee and $50 Shoes

Beyoncé’s bump is moving into basketball-smuggling territory—it’s huge!

Our beloved Queen Bey took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to show off her maternity style once more. This time, she poked a bit of fun at her ‘bout-to-burst state, wearing a white T-shirt that spelled out "Preggers" in block letters across the front (it's sadly out of stock).

Bey complemented the statement piece with an oversize denim jacket, distressed jeans, and a pair of white low-top Converse ($50; ssense.com). The modern icon flashed a peace sign in her pic, placing her other hand against her stomach.

GUESS WHAT?! That’s not all…

Just minutes prior, Beyoncé posted another killer maternity look. This one was comprised of a sheer black blouse with delicate detailing, ripped boyfriend jeans, a Gucci “Loved” embroidered handbag (shop similar looks here), and a pair of bejeweled forest green Marni sandals ($990; luisaviaroma.com).

Slayed is an understatement, Bey has simply re-written the maternity style guide.