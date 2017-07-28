This Beyoncé-Inspired Baby Shower Absolutely Slayed the Internet

by: Isabel Jones
July 28, 2017 @ 2:30 PM

Get yourself some co-workers who celebrate you like the Queen (Bey) you are.

One very lucky pregnant woman was the guest of honor at an epic baby shower thrown by her colleagues—the likes of which were worthy of Beyoncé herself (sans office break room, probably).

The expectant mom was treated to her own Bey-esque photoshoot (green veil and floral altar included, of course), an ultra-lux pastry tower, an-illustrated Yoncé-inspired card (“Congrats on your Bey-Beys!), and Beyoncé-isms galore (“OK, babies now let’s get in formation”)!

https://twitter.com/yelirand/status/890319513744547841

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP_EVT5A32s/?taken-by=hayden_williams

Congratulations @beyonce & #JayZ!! #Beyonce #Twins 🙌🏾

A post shared by Hayden Williams (@hayden_williams) on

It basically goes without saying, the Internet was all about the Bey-inspired shower:

https://twitter.com/tfennyy/status/890525898897862656

https://twitter.com/steenfox/status/890650452202737665

https://twitter.com/Neethz426/status/890752406715289600

While we don’t know what industry these amazing co-workers work in, we think they could make a killing in party planning. 10/10 would hire.

