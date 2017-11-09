Beyoncé Shows Off Her Houston Pride in Astros Jersey at Dinner with Solange and Jay Z

Let's be honest: Beyoncé is pretty much the unofficial ambassador of Houston. And though she wasn't spotted at any of the World Series games, we knew the proud Texan had to be excited that the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Well, Mrs. Knowles-Carter just demonstrated her pride while grabbing dinner in New Orleans with sister Solange and husband Jay Z on Wednesday night. In some candid photos posted on Twitter by a Beyoncé fan site, Beyoncé Legion, the Lemonade artist was spotted in a Houston Astros jersey, cool round shades, and oversized hoops.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z & Solange at a restaurant in NOLA tonight.

Destructed denim and white booties completed her look, as she posed with Dooky Chase restaurant's founder Leah Chase and another restaurant employee. Both Jay Z and Solange were surprisingly pared-down in black and white ensembles.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z at Dooky Chase's restaurant in NOLA.

The restaurant is a New Orleans go-to, with presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush dining there. Chase was also the inspiration for Princess Tiana in Disney's Princess and the Frog, so she's a veritable icon!

We'll definitely be stopping by the Orleans Avenue hotspot next time we're in town. And we're hoping Beyoncé is working on an Astros-themed Instagram photoshoot as we speak.