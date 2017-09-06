Beyoncé Takes the Hamptons in a Playful Green Frock

BY: Lara Walsh
September 6, 2017 @ 9:45 AM

Thirty-six looks "***Flawless" on Beyoncé.

The songstress, who officially rang in her birthday on Monday, continued to live it up midweek during an end-of-summer Hamptons getaway.

Aboard a luxury Vandutch 55 yacht, the mom of three appeared to have left husband, JAY-Z, and her three kids at home for a relaxing afternoon on the seas. To play off of the beach environment, she paired her glowing makeup-free complexion with a green printed frock that featured a ruched neckline and billowy sleeves.

Queen Bey accessorized the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of large gold earrings and a casual side ponytail, as she gazed off into the sunset during her solo boat trip.

The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker's Hamptons' vacay comes off a Labor Day weekend full of birthday festivities, including a Philadelphia serenade, sweetly orchestrated by her rapper hubby, from fans at JAY-Z's Made in America set on Sunday.

Just further proof that Bey really does wake up this flawless!

