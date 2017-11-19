Beyoncé Just Did the Most Epic Hair-Flip of All Time

Everything about this is simply amazing. Obviously, Beyoncé was in the house to watch her good friend Serena Williams get married in New Orleans last week, and while she didn't upstage the bride, she came pretty darn close.

The "Formation" singer showed off her wedding attire in a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, and she is rocking the look from head to toe. Queen Bey showed up to the nuptials in a simple green wrap dress by Alexandre Vauthier ($1,530, farfetch.com), which featured a low-cut V-neck and a sexy thigh-high slit, and it was basically made for her curves. She accessorized the look with triangular diamond earrings, a choker necklace, and simple silver shoes, but arguably the best part of her ensemble was her nearly knee-length curly hair.

Beyoncé wore her stunning locks in a low ponytail, and she couldn't help but post a few epic hair-flip pictures to the 'gram. We see you, Bey.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:01am PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:02am PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Seriously, how do we get our hair to look like that?

We're living for this amazing wedding outfit and will be waiting patiently for our next fashion lesson from Queen B.