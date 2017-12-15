Beyoncé Will Put Your Flannel Shirt to Shame with Blinged-Out Gucci Number

While it’s no secret that Beyoncé has some serious sartorial tricks hidden up her sleeve, her transformation of the flannel shirt into the most glamorous statement piece we’ve ever seen is next-level flawless.

On Thursday, plaid was the name of the game as the “Lemonade” hitmaker lived up to her reputation as a style vanguard with two variations on the trusty classic.

The mom of three wasn’t shy about flashing her toned midriff and curves in the first version—a green-and-black tartan print—which she styled with ripped jeans, nude heels, and a Dior gun holster.

Switching out the look for an off-the-shoulder Gucci design ($4,800, neimanmarcus.com), Bey’s second pairing had us swooning with intricate sequin-embroidered floral details and crystal-studded cuffs.

The off-duty expert gave us a glimpse at her Christian Dior bra underneath, which she paired with baggy distressed boyfriend jeans, statement gold jewelry, and another head-turning Gucci piece: white leather booties embellished with green cacti and studs.

Now, that’s how you win western-inspired dressing!