Beyoncé Out-Slays Herself at the 2017 Grammys

All eyes were on Beyoncé as she took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday night, and, to no one's surprise, the songstress slayed her much-anticipated performance. Plus, in case you missed last week's groundbreaking news, Queen Bey killed her Grammy performance while pregnant with twins.

After a heartfelt introduction from her mother, Tina Knowles, Bey's number opened with holographic images reminiscent of her pregnancy photo shoot, complete with moving images of little Blue Ivy running around her legs.

Beyoncé herself stunned in a curve-hugging golden illusion dress, showcasing her growing baby bump. The songstress began her medley with "Love Drought," sung over a Last Supper scene—we all held our breath as her chair tipped back over the edge, and collectively let out a sigh of relief as her feet landed safely on the ground again.

The Queen then went on to sing "Sandcastles," looking more glam than ever as her devoted husband, Jay Z, and daughter cheered her on from the audience. We swear, the woman was glowing throughout the incredible performance.

Jay was later seen shedding tears of joy after his wife's showstopping medley. This will absolutely be a Grammy performance to remember for years to come.