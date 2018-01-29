Beyoncé Low-Key Teased a New Glossier Product at the Grammys

Queen Bey just gave one of the biggest and most beloved millennial beauty brands her official stamp of approval. Last night at the Grammys, Beyoncé low-key teased a brand new Glossier beauty product, and you probably didn't even know it. In fact, because of her sunnies, you might have not even seen it.

"I kept with the Black Panther theme for her eyes and did a natural feline flick cat eye," said Sir John, L’Oreal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist. But the new product isn't an eyeliner. "I lined under the eye using a brown kohl eyeliner and used a fierce black inky liquid eyeliner on the top," he continued. "To finish off the eye, I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try a new an exciting product from Glossier. Stay tuned to hear more but I LOVED using it on Bey all weekend."

So from the clues we have, we can only guess it is some sort of eyeshadow or highlighter, but only time (and Instagram and possibly Bey) will tell.

The good news is, you don't have to wait to create the rest of the singer's look. For her skin, Sir John utilized two different shades of Glossier's Perfecting Skin Tint ($26; glossier.com)—one as foundation and the other as contour. Then, he blended Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam then added Glossier Cloud Paint in Haze ($18 each; glossier.com) and applied it to the contour area. Finally, he finished the natural look with L’Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow ($11; target.com). For her ached brows, he reached for Glossier Boy Brow in Brown ($16; glossier.com). The magenta color of her lips was courtesy of YSL Tatouage Couture Lipstain.

Since Beyoncé was one of the first celebrities to give the new Glossier product a go, we have a feeling that, whatever it is, it's going to go lightening-speed fast. Here's hoping the news gets dropped very soon.