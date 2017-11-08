Beyoncé's Formation Hat Rakes in Big Bucks for Charity

Brandi Fowler
Nov 07, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Leave it to Beyoncé to slay an accessory and generate thousands with it for a good cause.

The songstress raised $27,500 for the Lung Transplant Project, after she donated the black, wide-brimmed hat that she rocked in her "Formation" music video to Heritage Auctions for the cause, which raises money for research that will decrease the time spent on lung transplant waiting lists and increase long-term survival rates.

Youtube/BeyonceVEVO
Heritage Auctions/HA.com
Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Beyoncé not only donated the hat, but signed "All my love" inside of the it, along with her signature. The hat also was paired with an 8 x 10" image of her wearing it for the auction. In addition to the mom of three's generous submission, Pharrell also got involved with the charitable event, donating two pairs of Adidas Originals.

The first pair featured the music mogul's signature and several inspiring messages, including "Let the universe in," "Please don't make excuses," and "We are nothing without God." The second pair will be custom made for the winning bidder, who took home Pharrell's kicks for $11,375.

Show Transcript

