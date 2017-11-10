In a Surprise Move, Beyoncé and Eminem Released a Duet and It’s Making Us Emotional

If you spend countless hours trying to calculate when Beyoncé will gift us with a new verse, stop the clock because the time has come.

We finally have new music from the 36-year-old mom of twins but it’s actually not her own. On Friday, Eminem dropped a new a song called “Walk on Water” and it features none other than—you guessed it—Queen Bey.

The moving song opens with Beyoncé singing to the keys of a piano: “I walk on water, but I ain’t no Jesus.” During a bridge, she sends an emotional message and sings, “’Cause I’m only human / just like you /making my mistakes /oh if you only knew /I don’t think you should believe me in the way you do / ‘cause I’m terrified to let you down.”

Eminem’s new song comes ahead of the rumored release of a forthcoming ninth album. The rapper is set to perform on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 18 when Chance the Rapper will host—but the question remains: Will Beyoncé be there as well? Our fingers are crossed.

Listen to the full song above.