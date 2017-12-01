Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Released a Love Song Together—Listen Now!

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 30, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

If you're having a bad day, we have news that will almost certainly turn it around: Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran collaborated on a new song duet!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The two music powerhouses will be teaming up to take on a remix of Sheeran's song "Perfect" together, and "perfect" could not be the better word to describe the situation.

The new single is out now, and it's even better than we thought it would be. 

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Sheeran announced the news via Instagram and fans, understandably, went wild.

Another great part of this partnership? "Perfect" is a love song and so the lyrics are super sweet:

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

All of the excitement surrounding Beyoncé and Sheeran's take on the song was definitely well warranted. Listen to their version now, and may we suggest just putting it on repeat? Yes, it's that good.

Thanks Bey and Ed, you made our week!

