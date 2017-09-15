Beyoncé Went to a Broadway Show and the Star's Celeb Friends Can't Deal

Faith Cummings
September 15, 2017

How would you react if Beyoncé showed up to one of your performances?

Though Ben Platt is a Tony Award winner and movie star (hello, Pitch Perfect), he couldn't contain his excitement when the Lemonade artist showed up to his Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

"The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living," is how he captioned a backstage photo with Beyoncé on Instagram. He posted the same image on Twitter with the inscription, "It happened."

His celebrity friends immediately started freaking out, sending in words of shock and enthusiasm to Platt. Mindy Kaling responded with a series of raised emoji hands, while Hailee Steinfeld mentioned his tweet with, "Oh my God Ben."

Platt wasn't the only one who got a bit of Beyoncé love, as the entire cast snapped a picture with the star. Dear Evan Hansen songwriter Ben Pasek shared a snap:

Platt will play his final performance in the play on Nov. 19, so we'd suggest getting your hands on tickets stat. Next up for the star is an appearance on an October episode of the Will & Grace revival. And perhaps a more planned run-in with Beyoncé? Only time will tell.

