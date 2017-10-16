Nearly a decade after making us all want to "put a ring on it," Beyoncé still has her "Single Ladies" dance moves down. But this time, she had her mini-me Blue Ivy by her side, joining the songstress for an impromptu dance party at creative director Todd Tourso's wedding.

Clad in a chic black shirtdress, embellished with white silk cuffs and diamond cufflinks, the "Lemonade" chart topper, who left her wedding ring at home during the August nuptials, let her bold accessories do the talking in new photos posted to her Instagram account on Sunday.

Bey complemented her retro-inspired ensemble with large bedazzled hoops, sexy stilettos, an ankle bracelet, and the pièce de résistance: a pair of statement tortoiseshell sunglasses.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

But her best accessory had to be her daughter, who flashed peace signs with the mom of three in a sweet black-and-white snap.

Beyonce.com

Blue also got her dance on during the evening's festivities. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of her twirling the toddler, sporting a teal dress, against the gorgeous backdrop of a pink-hued sunset.

Beyonce / Instagram

We get to see the dancing duo in action during a Boomerang video that shows the "Crazy In Love" songstress and little Blue flawlessly performing the "Single Ladies" ring move topped off with a little hip swivel.

Todd put a ring on it. #toddlovestang A post shared by Andrew Makadsi (@amakadsi) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Looks like Blue has moves just like her mama!