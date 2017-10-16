Nearly a decade after making us all want to "put a ring on it," Beyoncé still has her "Single Ladies" dance moves down. But this time, she had her mini-me Blue Ivy by her side, joining the songstress for an impromptu dance party at creative director Todd Tourso's wedding.
Clad in a chic black shirtdress, embellished with white silk cuffs and diamond cufflinks, the "Lemonade" chart topper, who left her wedding ring at home during the August nuptials, let her bold accessories do the talking in new photos posted to her Instagram account on Sunday.
Bey complemented her retro-inspired ensemble with large bedazzled hoops, sexy stilettos, an ankle bracelet, and the pièce de résistance: a pair of statement tortoiseshell sunglasses.
But her best accessory had to be her daughter, who flashed peace signs with the mom of three in a sweet black-and-white snap.
Blue also got her dance on during the evening's festivities. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of her twirling the toddler, sporting a teal dress, against the gorgeous backdrop of a pink-hued sunset.
We get to see the dancing duo in action during a Boomerang video that shows the "Crazy In Love" songstress and little Blue flawlessly performing the "Single Ladies" ring move topped off with a little hip swivel.
Looks like Blue has moves just like her mama!