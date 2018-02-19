Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Steal the Show at the NBA All-Star Game 

Leave it to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to steal the show at the NBA All-Star Game.

The mother-daughter duo sat courtside as Team LeBron James bested Team Stephen Curry with a score of 148-145. While the close match up was definitely a cause for excitement, when Queen Bey and her mini-me are in the house, they're the true winners—especially when caught taking selfies together.

Beyoncé and Blue, who both looked very stylish with Bey wearing a flared yellow skirt and black hoodie and Blue in a pair of distressed jeans and cute leather jacket, were spotted taking photos of each other during the game. Both mother and daughter had on sunglasses indoors while taking the photos—teach 'em this cool trick young, right?—with Beyoncé opting for the on-trend small glasses and Blue wearing round shades.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

From the snaps of them taking a selfie, it's clear that Blue has already perfected her smize, while mom Beyoncé couldn't help but grin from ear-to-ear as she spends some quality time with her daughter.

The last time we saw the duo together they were at the Grammys, which was anohter scene-stealing moment for Beyoncé and Blue. During the show, she was caught on camera telling her parents to hush and pictures surfaced of Beyoncé holding her snacks. So where were her snack and juice this time?

It seems like grandma Tina Knowles Lawson was on duty for last night's event. Whle Bey and Blue took selfies, you can see Tina holding her juice box in a few snaps.

The Knowles-Carter family is just like us!