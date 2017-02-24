The Internet Is Losing It Over the Most A-Deer-Able Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Photo

Beyoncé is still all smiles on the heels of her Coachella cancelation announcement.

Not long after the superstar songstress announced she would no longer be headlining the festival due to doctor's orders, she shared a sweet photo of herself and Blue Ivy that showed them hanging out at the NBA All-Star game in New Orleans over the weekend, complete with a deer filter over their faces.

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo flash smiles, with Queen Bey showing off her platinum blonde locks and Blue rocking a Nola-emblazoned baseball cap. The snap sent fans into a tizzy though, since Instagram doesn't have a deer filter for photos—but Snapchat definitely does.

"BEYONCÉ HAS A SNAP CHAT," one user commented, while another wrote, BEY WHATS YOUR SNAP?????????"

Beyoncé is well-known for dropping announcements on the 'gram for everything from her Lemonade album and her Ivy Park athleisure line to her pregnancy, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Bey just gave us a big hint that she's about to go public on Snapchat (fingers crossed).

For now though, we'll just have to wait and see. If Bey does have a Snapchat, there's no sign of it just yet. There are several photos of her and Blue on Instagram to hold us over in the meantime.

Here's a look at some of our faves:

