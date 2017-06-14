Beyoncé Is Due to Give Birth Soon and the BeyHive Has No Chill

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
June 14, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins—like very pregnant. While her exact due date eludes us, we’re certain that Bey and Jay’s biological collab is about to drop soon, if it hasn’t already.

The feminist icon and undisputed queen of the universe first announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1 by debuting her prominent bump in an intricately styled Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/?taken-by=beyonce

She was showing then, and that was over four months ago, so by our calculations, the latest additions to the Carter fam will be here any day now. The Beyhive has arrived at a similar conclusion, and the anticipation is driving them MAD.

In these chaotic times, what the world truly needs is more Beyoncé offspring. Her pregnancy has given us something to believe in, and we can’t wait to meet the second (third?) coming of Queen Bey.

RELATED: Tina Knowles Plans to “Get Back” at Beyoncé By Buying The Twins These Noisy Toys

Scroll down below to see the funniest and most accurate Twitter reactions to the twins’ looming birth.

https://twitter.com/punsandcats/status/874824439501791232

https://twitter.com/BADDlEWILL/status/872123188062412801

https://twitter.com/jaelyn_falana/status/874847082682646533

https://twitter.com/lagrima101/status/874431125275463680

Geminis everywhere are willing the twins into existence:

https://twitter.com/wonderwomans_/status/874759934747041792

https://twitter.com/corui_/status/874279771974361088

https://twitter.com/WanderlustGay/status/874990414406852608

Fans were conflicted ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit cancer.

https://twitter.com/HollyGittins97/status/871466464276082688

The twins have spoken:

https://twitter.com/beyoncetwiins/status/870599910382477312

TRUTH:

https://twitter.com/pettyyonceh/status/874448480491712512

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top