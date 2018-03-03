The Beyhive Pledges to Go Vegan with Beyoncé Ahead of Coachella

There's about to be a spike in demand for avocado toast.

The Coachella music festival is approaching fast, and this year's headliner is none other than Queen Bey herself. To prepare for this big performance, Beyoncé is focusing on her eating habits, announcing on Instagram that she's going vegan for 44 days leading up to the music event.

In her latest spree of Insta pics, the 36-year-old singer gave fans a glimpse into her pre-Coachella training regimen. First up was an incredibly fancy piece of avocado toast—it's basically a work of art! In the caption, she wrote, "44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!"

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has sworn off animal products in her diet. Back in 2015, she and hubby Jay-Z partnered with meal box service 22 Days Nutrition to promote the vegan lifestyle, according to The New York Times.

Bey explained to the source that she saw impressive results after using the service, including having more energy and “a noticeable glow to my skin without having to deprive myself of carbs.” With those kinds of results, we can't say we blame her for adopting a plant-based diet ahead of Coachella.

As with really anything Beyoncé does, her most dedicated fans, nicknamed the Beyhive, pledge to follow her lead, going vegan themselves.

Me in the kitchen trying to make a new vegan recipe because Beyoncé said it’s “Vegan Time” pic.twitter.com/NyVQHXQOAe — ㅤً (@The__Prototype) March 3, 2018

Me: I could never be a vegan

Beyoncé: Vegan time!

Me: pic.twitter.com/gwQl5qTnGT — Fatass Kelly Price (@beyoncescurls) March 2, 2018

Beyoncé said we vegan now so i guess we vegan now — chioma (🌻) (@createdbythesun) March 2, 2018

Beyoncé: Vegan Time!



Me: MOVE. I'M VEGAN. pic.twitter.com/Bm7CjitaO7 — ᴀ ᴍ ᴇ ʀ ɪ ᴄ ᴀ (@_acirema) March 3, 2018

Beyoncé: Changing the world one Instagram at a time!

That's not the only way she's prepping for music festival season, though. The Ivy Park founder also shared a few pictures from her rehearsal, getting her groove on with a group of backup dancers.

If these photos don't get you excited for Coachella, we don't know what will!