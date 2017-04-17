Beyoncé Wears All White for Easter, Looks More Beautiful Than Ever

April 17, 2017 @ 8:15 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

While we definitely missed Beyoncé at Coachella, the singer looked happy to leave the face paint and short shorts behind to spend Easter Sunday with family and close friends, as proof in a series of photos and videos shared by mom Tina Lawson.

The expectant star, who was originally slated to perform at the star-studded California music festival this year before canceling her set due to her pregnancy, gave us "Halo" vibes as she stepped out in an angelic white number by Mina Roe ($139; minaroe.com) that perfectly accentuated her baby bump.

Lawson took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her standing outside with fellow Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland and the glowing mama-to-be. Knowles, who is rumored to give birth to her twins in June, wore a white maxidress, which featured a curve-flaunting fit and an off-the-shoulder design with trumpet sleeves. She finished off her ensemble with mirrored round Linda Farrow sunnies ($1,105; bergdorfgoodman.com), and gold Prada sandals ($780; net-a-porter.com).

Lawson also posted a touching message for her fans as well as a clip, entitled "Easter Memories," which showed the group's outdoor gathering.

We don't think Queen Bey could look any more radiant!

