New Mom Beyoncé Refuses to Wear Mom Jeans

She gave birth to twins just two months ago, but Beyoncé is not about that Mom Jeans life. Ripped Daisy Dukes, though? Those are more her speed.

On Wednesday, the superstar shared photos of a short, shredded—and on-platforms!—lewk. People scoped out the details of the singer's outfit, which stylist Zerina Akers helped pull together. And shared on Instagram, because, wouldn't you?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXlbQLgAGgm/?taken-by=zerinaakers 💥💥💥#Beyonce #StyledbyZerinaAkers A post shared by Zerina Akers (@zerinaakers) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

First off all, yes, Bey Hive: you are correct. You have seen this outfit before! It appears to be the very same one Yonce wore to the Kendrick Lamar concert earlier this week. But now we have all the details, people!

The long-sleeved crop top is by Fila, and it's only $68. The summery shorts are Coal 'N Terry—and, yes, that is lace-up detailing on both sides. Finally, the camouflage jacket is by Mistress Rocks. And if you're having boot envy, you can score Bey's from DSquared2.

It's a lot to take in, so let's boil it down to the main takeaway: Summer's not over till we've all worn Daisy Dukes. Related: Camo + Bright Yellow= the Summer's hottest new color combo. Who knew?